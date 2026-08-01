Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in SM Energy Company $SM

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,939 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of SM Energy worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,417 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in SM Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,860 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company's stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SM Energy Company has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company's revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. SM Energy's payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $834,310.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,241,456.72. This represents a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SM shares. UBS Group began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on SM Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital raised SM Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SM

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

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