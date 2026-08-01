Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of H. B. Fuller worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in H. B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in H. B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in H. B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. B. Fuller from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $67.00 target price on H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of H. B. Fuller from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUL

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of H. B. Fuller stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. H. B. Fuller Company has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $950.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. H. B. Fuller's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. H. B. Fuller's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

H. B. Fuller Profile

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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