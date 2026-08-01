Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,876 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 33,537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Brink's worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Brink's by 571.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,190 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brink's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink's by 39.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,050 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink's by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink's during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,461,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink's Stock Performance

Brink's stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83. Brink's Company has a 52 week low of $84.99 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brink's Company will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Brink's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brink's

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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