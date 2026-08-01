Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO - Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,073 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $4,827,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $33,687,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,458,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Silicon Motion Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Motion Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Silicon Motion reported second-quarter revenue of $451 million , up 32% sequentially and 127% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.43 per ADS exceeded the $2.13 consensus estimate, while gross margin reached 50.2%. Silicon Motion Q2 earnings report

Silicon Motion reported second-quarter revenue of , up 32% sequentially and 127% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.43 per ADS exceeded the $2.13 consensus estimate, while gross margin reached 50.2%. Positive Sentiment: Management projected third-quarter revenue of $519 million to $541 million , representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% annual growth. The company also expects non-GAAP operating margin of 27.5% to 28.5%. Silicon Motion Q3 guidance

Management projected third-quarter revenue of , representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% annual growth. The company also expects non-GAAP operating margin of 27.5% to 28.5%. Positive Sentiment: Growth is broadening beyond consumer NAND controllers. Enterprise and edge SSD products, eMMC/UFS controllers, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions—particularly for AI infrastructure, automotive and enterprise applications—are driving the company’s diversification. SIMO AI storage expansion

Growth is broadening beyond consumer NAND controllers. Enterprise and edge SSD products, eMMC/UFS controllers, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions—particularly for AI infrastructure, automotive and enterprise applications—are driving the company’s diversification. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said the results show SIMO is “executing on all fronts,” while Susquehanna raised its price target to $350 and Needham lifted its target to $355, both signaling continued confidence in the growth outlook. Wedbush and analyst commentary

Wedbush said the results show SIMO is “executing on all fronts,” while Susquehanna raised its price target to $350 and Needham lifted its target to $355, both signaling continued confidence in the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Silicon Motion and MediaTek are collaborating on AI-ready vehicle storage solutions, adding potential exposure to automotive and edge-AI markets. Silicon Motion and MediaTek automotive storage partnership

Silicon Motion and MediaTek are collaborating on AI-ready vehicle storage solutions, adding potential exposure to automotive and edge-AI markets. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved outlook, SIMO’s elevated valuation and recent rally may encourage profit-taking. Investors are also comparing its valuation with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, creating a potential near-term focus on relative value rather than fundamentals alone. HPE versus SIMO value comparison

Despite the improved outlook, SIMO’s elevated valuation and recent rally may encourage profit-taking. Investors are also comparing its valuation with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, creating a potential near-term focus on relative value rather than fundamentals alone. Negative Sentiment: Management cautioned that consumer businesses face NAND pricing and supply headwinds. Rising inventories, lower cash balances and recent bank borrowing could also temper enthusiasm if demand or execution weakens.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $253.60 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $355.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Motion Technology

In other Silicon Motion Technology news, Director Han-Ping Shieh sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,000. The trade was a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuan-Ming Lin sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,500. This represents a 19.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,250 in the last three months. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $145.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $341.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIMO

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

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