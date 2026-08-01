Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,477 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,315,091 shares of the company's stock worth $857,803,000 after acquiring an additional 551,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,721,823 shares of the company's stock worth $392,667,000 after acquiring an additional 63,117 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,603,988 shares of the company's stock worth $299,708,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,231 shares of the company's stock worth $171,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,908,977 shares of the company's stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $98.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $108.97.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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