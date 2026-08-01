Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 67,361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MAA alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,134,520,000 after buying an additional 125,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $538,977,000 after buying an additional 1,234,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $473,977,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $299,295,000 after acquiring an additional 134,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Key Stories Impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: MAA forecast 2026 core AFFO of $7.38 to $7.62 per share, with the midpoint slightly above the FactSet consensus of $7.42. Improving lease trends and a steady development pipeline suggest operations may be stabilizing. 2026 Core AFFO Guidance

MAA forecast 2026 core AFFO of $7.38 to $7.62 per share, with the midpoint slightly above the FactSet consensus of $7.42. Improving lease trends and a steady development pipeline suggest operations may be stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased, while the company’s development pipeline and leasing commentary provide longer-term support for growth. Q2 Core FFO and Revenue Report

Second-quarter revenue increased, while the company’s development pipeline and leasing commentary provide longer-term support for growth. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $143 to $140 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies moderate upside from the reference price, but the cut signals limited near-term conviction. Piper Sandler Price Target Update

Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $143 to $140 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies moderate upside from the reference price, but the cut signals limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter core FFO was reported at $2.08 per share, below the $2.15 earned a year earlier. Reports also indicated that same-store NOI declined, reflecting pressure on apartment operating performance. Q2 FFO and Same-Store NOI Report

Second-quarter core FFO was reported at $2.08 per share, below the $2.15 earned a year earlier. Reports also indicated that same-store NOI declined, reflecting pressure on apartment operating performance. Negative Sentiment: The combination of declining FFO, lower same-store NOI guidance and cautious analyst commentary is keeping pressure on MAA, despite management’s expectation that leasing conditions will improve. MAA Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MAA opened at $132.80 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.17%.The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mid-America Apartment Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid-America Apartment Communities wasn't on the list.

While Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here