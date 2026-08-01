Sei Investments Co. Purchases 160,575 Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,717 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 160,575 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company's stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HG stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $758.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 23.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Insurance Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Brown sold 37,300 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,199,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,000. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $337,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 71,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,639.43. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,105 shares of company stock worth $2,220,158. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Free Report).

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