Sei Investments Co. Purchases 205,970 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311,013 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 205,970 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,319,041 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,319,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,228,656 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,351,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,083,841 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,215,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,478,435 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,302,953 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,091,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,905 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,971,849 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,092,562,000 after buying an additional 3,908,927 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.7%

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 612,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,620,889.25. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,462. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,219. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here