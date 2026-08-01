Sei Investments Co. Purchases 37,828 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG - Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,777 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Signet Jewelers worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,725 shares of the company's stock worth $207,504,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,077,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,332,000 after purchasing an additional 510,551 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 944,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 82,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company's stock worth $49,333,000 after buying an additional 213,365 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised Signet Jewelers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

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Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.200-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Signet Jewelers's payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company's product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

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