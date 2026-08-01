Sei Investments Co. Purchases 53,416 Shares of WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS - Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,419 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 53,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of WSFS Financial worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,193,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $34,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,191 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 195,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 64.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,481 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 166,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,190.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,234 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 141,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 65,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $4,850,203.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 186,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,790,981.68. The trade was a 26.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shari Kruzinski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $286,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,020.18. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $80.20 on Friday. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. WSFS Financial's payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $83.00 price target on WSFS Financial and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.64.

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About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

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