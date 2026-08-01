Sei Investments Co. Purchases 53,868 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting LyondellBasell Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting LyondellBasell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: LYB reported adjusted earnings of $4.30 per share , well above analyst expectations ranging from $3.44 to $3.56 and up sharply from $0.62 a year earlier. The earnings beat is the clearest catalyst behind the stock’s advance. LYB Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

LYB reported adjusted earnings of , well above analyst expectations ranging from $3.44 to $3.56 and up sharply from $0.62 a year earlier. The earnings beat is the clearest catalyst behind the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Management benefited from stronger margins, higher operating rates and tighter industry supply. Market recovery and supply disruptions supported pricing and profitability despite ongoing volatility. LYB Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat as Market Recovery Boosts Margins

Management benefited from stronger margins, higher operating rates and tighter industry supply. Market recovery and supply disruptions supported pricing and profitability despite ongoing volatility. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $9.18 billion , up 19.8% year over year, while the company’s earnings release and conference call provided investors with updated insight into the recovery, operating performance and market outlook. LyondellBasell Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings LYB Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Revenue reached , up 19.8% year over year, while the company’s earnings release and conference call provided investors with updated insight into the recovery, operating performance and market outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The strong quarter was partly anticipated: analysts expected tighter petrochemical supply, firmer pricing and the Bayport restart to support margins. This may limit the surprise element of the report. LYB Set to Report Q2 Earnings

The strong quarter was partly anticipated: analysts expected tighter petrochemical supply, firmer pricing and the Bayport restart to support margins. This may limit the surprise element of the report. Negative Sentiment: Although revenue growth was robust, the $9.18 billion result was slightly below one published consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. LYB also reported a negative net margin, underscoring that profitability remains sensitive to volatile chemical markets.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.86. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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