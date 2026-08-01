Sei Investments Co. Purchases 85,989 Shares of Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,641 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 85,989 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.53% of Xometry worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Xometry by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Subir Dutt sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 104,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,363,897.52. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald acquired 47,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,930.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,686,390. The trade was a 582.69% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 80,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xometry

Xometry Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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