Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Hut 8 Corp. $HUT

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,624 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,405 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Hut 8 worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hut 8 alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rick Rickertsen sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,924,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,924,010. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 10,000 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,250. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,206 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,242. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 4.64. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $140.80.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $139.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. Northland Securities set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital set a $226.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hut 8 from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUT

Hut 8 Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hut 8, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hut 8 wasn't on the list.

While Hut 8 currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here