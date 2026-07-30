Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 397.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,298 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 346,202 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.07% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $18,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,490 shares of the company's stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $34,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $211,819.50. The trade was a 13.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,516.70. This trade represents a 14.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 8.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Texas Capital raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Capital One Financial set a $59.00 price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.34. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $475.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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