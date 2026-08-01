Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB - Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,457 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 143,453 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of First Hawaiian worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 2,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company's 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. First Hawaiian's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Hawaiian

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

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