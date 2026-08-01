Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT - Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,411 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.44% of Ingevity worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,237 shares of the company's stock worth $38,599,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 454,579 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 624,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,928,000 after buying an additional 408,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 620,360 shares of the company's stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 363,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 465.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,739 shares of the company's stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 259,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Ingevity Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE NGVT opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.16. Ingevity Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.41. Ingevity had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 284.70%. The company had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.20 million. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Corporation will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingevity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingevity

Insider Transactions at Ingevity

In related news, SVP Terrance M. Dyer sold 496 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $33,971.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,264.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

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