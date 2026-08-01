Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,608 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of Materion worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTRN

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $211.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.04. Materion Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.56.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $261.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Materion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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