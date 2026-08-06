Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515,992 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 658,414 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Kosmos Energy worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baer Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOS. Stephens dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.40 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Kosmos Energy to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 85,935 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $176,166.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,678,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,589,988.15. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 43,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $118,662.18. Following the sale, the director owned 150,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $411,471.06. This represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,580 shares of company stock valued at $689,275. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $607.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $483.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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