Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,030 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,756 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 95,940 shares of the construction company's stock worth $77,666,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $54,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 16,739 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $1,058.05 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.59 and a 52 week high of $1,177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,062.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $923.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Trending Headlines about United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded URI from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to the positive analyst sentiment following the company’s strong quarterly results. Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to the positive analyst sentiment following the company’s strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $4.41 billion, up 11.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $12.76 exceeded the $11.53 analyst consensus. Strong rental activity, improved fleet productivity and specialty-equipment demand helped drive the results. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, supporting the case for continued growth. United Rentals Growth Outlook After a Record-Setting Q2

United Rentals reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $4.41 billion, up 11.8% year over year, while earnings per share of $12.76 exceeded the $11.53 analyst consensus. Strong rental activity, improved fleet productivity and specialty-equipment demand helped drive the results. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, supporting the case for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also listed United Rentals among its top momentum and Strong Buy stocks. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with 15 Buy ratings and one Sell rating, although the stock’s strong year-to-date advance has increased expectations. Zacks Strong Buy Momentum List

Zacks also listed United Rentals among its top momentum and Strong Buy stocks. Analysts remain broadly constructive, with 15 Buy ratings and one Sell rating, although the stock’s strong year-to-date advance has increased expectations. Neutral Sentiment: United Rentals declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, or $7.88 annualized, representing a modest 0.7% yield. The payment reinforces shareholder returns but is unlikely to be a major short-term catalyst.

United Rentals declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, or $7.88 annualized, representing a modest 0.7% yield. The payment reinforces shareholder returns but is unlikely to be a major short-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Executive Vice President William Grace sold 1,500 shares for approximately $1.7 million, reducing his direct ownership by 19.84%. While one insider sale does not establish a trend, it may contribute to profit-taking concerns after the rally. SEC Insider Sale Filing

Executive Vice President William Grace sold 1,500 shares for approximately $1.7 million, reducing his direct ownership by 19.84%. While one insider sale does not establish a trend, it may contribute to profit-taking concerns after the rally. Negative Sentiment: URI trades at a relatively elevated valuation, making the shares sensitive to any slowdown in construction, industrial spending or rental demand. Investors may be locking in gains while assessing whether the raised outlook can justify the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $1,335.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Rentals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,226.50.

View Our Latest Report on URI

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total transaction of $1,699,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,155.30. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

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