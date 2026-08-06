Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. $NATR

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR - Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,241 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.01% of Nature's Sunshine Products worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nature's Sunshine Products by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,791 shares of the company's stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nature's Sunshine Products by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nature's Sunshine Products by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 675,764 shares of the company's stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nature's Sunshine Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,097 shares of the company's stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nature's Sunshine Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature's Sunshine Products

In related news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 11,968 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $238,163.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,175.40. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 12,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $262,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $948,685.92. The trade was a 21.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 35,696 shares of company stock worth $742,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NATR. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nature's Sunshine Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nature's Sunshine Products from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Nature's Sunshine Products to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NATR

Nature's Sunshine Products Price Performance

NASDAQ NATR opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $352.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.88. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $122.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.15 million. Nature's Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Nature's Sunshine Products Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

See Also

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