Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,887 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 21,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Huron Consulting Group worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,464 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $6,313,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Huron Consulting Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Huron’s quarterly earnings beat helped drive renewed investor interest. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.46 versus the $2.17 consensus estimate and revenue of $475.04 million, ahead of the $448.98 million forecast. Revenue increased 15.7% year over year, while management’s fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $9.00–$9.40 remains supportive of the growth outlook. Huron Consulting Group Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Huron’s quarterly earnings beat helped drive renewed investor interest. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.46 versus the $2.17 consensus estimate and revenue of $475.04 million, ahead of the $448.98 million forecast. Revenue increased 15.7% year over year, while management’s fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $9.00–$9.40 remains supportive of the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved, with Zacks Research upgrading Huron from “hold” to “strong buy.” Wall Street Zen also raised its rating to “buy,” potentially increasing buying interest among momentum-focused investors. Zacks Research Wall Street Zen Rating Upgrade

Analyst sentiment improved, with Zacks Research upgrading Huron from “hold” to “strong buy.” Wall Street Zen also raised its rating to “buy,” potentially increasing buying interest among momentum-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Huron’s expansion of artificial-intelligence-focused services. Investors may view AI capabilities as a potential growth catalyst that could strengthen the company’s consulting offering and long-term competitive position. Huron Consulting Group AI-Focused Expansion

Recent coverage highlights Huron’s expansion of artificial-intelligence-focused services. Investors may view AI capabilities as a potential growth catalyst that could strengthen the company’s consulting offering and long-term competitive position. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage describing “fresh momentum” reflects the stock’s improved technical and fundamental narrative, but provides limited new company-specific information. Huron Consulting Group Gains Fresh Momentum

Coverage describing “fresh momentum” reflects the stock’s improved technical and fundamental narrative, but provides limited new company-specific information. Negative Sentiment: CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 24,072 shares worth approximately $3.99 million, reducing his direct stake by 24.45%. The transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a discretionary bearish signal, but insider selling can still weigh modestly on sentiment.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $151.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.88 and a 12-month high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $475.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 24,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $3,986,082.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,319,730.41. The trade was a 24.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $191,223.21. Following the sale, the director owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at $900,460.75. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,934 shares of company stock worth $4,300,602. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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