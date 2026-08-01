Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,260 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,348 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of TTM Technologies worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,376,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 127.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company's stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 2,699,494 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,066,000 after buying an additional 2,260,035 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $133,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 575.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $105,490,000 after buying an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $115.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 2.10. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $223.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $167.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 8,902 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,867,550.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 208,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,687,718.55. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total value of $1,416,921.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,146.50. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.00.

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TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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