Sei Investments Co. Sells 20,104 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,973 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $130.55 on Thursday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.27). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $147.00 target price on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Further Reading

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