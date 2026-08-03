Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,929 Shares of XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,495 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,929 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.58% of XPEL worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Langdon Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 424.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 985 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company's stock.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.09.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. XPEL had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.82%.The business had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of XPEL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, XPEL presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPEL

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, aviation, and architectural applications. The company's core products include paint protection film (PPF), window tinting film, and ceramic coatings designed to shield surfaces from scratches, environmental contaminants, and UV damage. XPEL's flagship PPF, known for its self-healing properties, is engineered to maintain a vehicle's factory finish by resisting swirl marks, stone chips, and acid rain.

Beyond automotive protection, XPEL has expanded its offerings to include protective films for electronics and architectural surfaces, providing solutions that enhance durability and prolong the life of high-value assets.

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