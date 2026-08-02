Sei Investments Co. Sells 35,480 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,177 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Bread Financial worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 8,300.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 840 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.00.

View Our Latest Report on BFH

Bread Financial Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $959.32 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, Director Praniti Lakhwara sold 2,802 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $297,348.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,458 shares in the company, valued at $473,082.96. The trade was a 38.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 582,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,877,673.10. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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