Sei Investments Co. Sells 490,063 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 490,063 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $188,299.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 367,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,321,244.32. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,914,682.42. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor attention remains centered on SoFi’s record second-quarter performance: revenue reached approximately $1.22 billion, net income was about $157 million, loan originations hit a record $14.8 billion, and membership grew to 15.8 million. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted revenue guidance to $4.75 billion-$4.85 billion. SoFi Technologies gains as investors focus on raised 2026 outlook and another record quarter

Investor attention remains centered on SoFi’s record second-quarter performance: revenue reached approximately $1.22 billion, net income was about $157 million, loan originations hit a record $14.8 billion, and membership grew to 15.8 million. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted revenue guidance to $4.75 billion-$4.85 billion. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary argues that the market is placing too much emphasis on credit risk and not enough on SoFi’s expanding financial-services platform. Greater cross-selling, SoFi Plus adoption, and multiple products per member could increase customer lifetime value and support more recurring, fee-based revenue. SOFI Stock Got Hit With Price-Target Cuts After Q2 Earnings

Bullish commentary argues that the market is placing too much emphasis on credit risk and not enough on SoFi’s expanding financial-services platform. Greater cross-selling, SoFi Plus adoption, and multiple products per member could increase customer lifetime value and support more recurring, fee-based revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: 474 investors added SOFI shares in the latest quarter, while 452 reduced holdings. Large purchases by UBS, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and other firms were offset by sizable reductions from Two Sigma and Susquehanna.

Institutional positioning was mixed: 474 investors added SOFI shares in the latest quarter, while 452 reduced holdings. Large purchases by UBS, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and other firms were offset by sizable reductions from Two Sigma and Susquehanna. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts have reduced their price targets following the earnings report. Mizuho cut its target to $22, while the broader analyst median cited is $21; brokerages overall maintain an average “Hold” rating. Mizuho Cuts SoFi Technologies Price Target to $22

Several analysts have reduced their price targets following the earnings report. Mizuho cut its target to $22, while the broader analyst median cited is $21; brokerages overall maintain an average “Hold” rating. Negative Sentiment: Despite rapid growth, skeptics question whether SoFi’s valuation adequately reflects credit risk, future interest-rate uncertainty, and the need to convert spending and expansion into durable cash generation. Insider activity has also included more sales than purchases during the past six months.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here