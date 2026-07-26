Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,132 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $63,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after buying an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,638,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,067,497,000 after buying an additional 364,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,687,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,450,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,172,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,027,923,000 after acquiring an additional 291,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.3%

SHW stock opened at $317.59 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $289.86 and a 1-year high of $379.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $373.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

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