Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,392 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 159.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 66,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $304,029.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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