Semtech Corporation $SMTC Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,061 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Semtech worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 196,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Semtech by 19.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 15.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,552 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other Semtech news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $294,093.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,118,568.90. This trade represents a 20.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total transaction of $82,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,636,219. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 22,234 shares of company stock worth $3,203,091 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $117.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.10 and a beta of 2.31. Semtech Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $177.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.53 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.07.

View Our Latest Report on Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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