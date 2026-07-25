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Senvest Management LLC Purchases 1,162,651 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Varonis Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 406.1% in the first quarter, buying 1,162,651 additional shares and bringing its total to 1,448,943 shares worth about $31.1 million.
  • Other institutional investors also sharply increased holdings in VRNS, and institutions now own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
  • Varonis reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.06 and revenue of $173.13 million, while analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.42.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Free Report) by 406.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,943 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,162,651 shares during the period. Varonis Systems makes up about 1.0% of Senvest Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.26% of Varonis Systems worth $31,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 848.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,625 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 344,064 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $3,549,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,409,487 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 966,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,351 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.The business had revenue of $173.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.52 million. Varonis Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Varonis Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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