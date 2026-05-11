ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Holdings Increased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 532.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,015 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 358,675 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $65,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,021 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.0%

NOW stock opened at $91.14 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $236.00 price target (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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