ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW is Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.'s 6th Largest Position

Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 411.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,500 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 5.5% of Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 33,415 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,144.9% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 697,140 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 641,140 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.17.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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