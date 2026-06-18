ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd's 6th Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 450.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,970 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,267,329 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 6.6% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $237,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,992,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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