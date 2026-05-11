ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Position Boosted by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 178.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,209 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.71.

View Our Latest Report on NOW

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $91.14 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here