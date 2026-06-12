ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 1,269.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,598 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 53,393 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Down 2.9%

NOW stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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