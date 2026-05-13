ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 299.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,761 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,432,389 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,291,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,762 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $720,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,087 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,840,262 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $588,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,415,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $523,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,315 shares of company stock worth $2,510,682. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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