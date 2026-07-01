ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,306 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 80,768 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $55,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,337,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 371.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,962,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceNow by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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