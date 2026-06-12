ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 367.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,240 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 271,401 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $53,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after acquiring an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,992,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,393,373 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,592,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 9,530,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,460,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.9%

NOW opened at $103.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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