Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for 0.9% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts: Sign Up

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $243.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.37. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $167.27 and a 1-year high of $282.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ascendis Pharma A/S

In other Ascendis Pharma A/S news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,120. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $4,641,015.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $262.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ascendis Pharma A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ascendis Pharma A/S wasn't on the list.

While Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here