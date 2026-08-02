Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Has $4.79 Million Position in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) by 218.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,052 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the quarter. Abivax comprises 1.5% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Abivax worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Abivax by 2,561.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company's stock worth $378,761,000 after buying an additional 4,293,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abivax by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,062,000 after buying an additional 1,681,277 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Abivax in the 3rd quarter worth $132,800,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in Abivax by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 7,111,596 shares of the company's stock worth $603,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Abivax during the 4th quarter worth $136,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abivax from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Abivax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abivax currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABVX

Abivax Stock Performance

Shares of Abivax stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.87. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $148.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.41.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abivax Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

See Also

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