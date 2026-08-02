Seven Fleet Capital Management LP Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) by 560.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 177,809 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.2% of Seven Fleet Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

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Trending Headlines about Agios Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Agios Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue from mitapivat products Pyrukynd and Aqvesme rose to $44.7 million from $12.5 million a year earlier, helped by Aqvesme’s U.S. launch in thalassemia. The company reported 442 cumulative prescriptions as of June 30. Agios second-quarter financial results

Second-quarter revenue from mitapivat products and rose to $44.7 million from $12.5 million a year earlier, helped by Aqvesme’s U.S. launch in thalassemia. The company reported 442 cumulative prescriptions as of June 30. Positive Sentiment: Agios reported a narrower quarterly loss than the Zacks consensus estimate, while management highlighted continued development of its hematology pipeline. The company also has $964.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund commercialization and research programs. Agios Q2 earnings report

Agios reported a narrower quarterly loss than the Zacks consensus estimate, while management highlighted continued development of its hematology pipeline. The company also has $964.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund commercialization and research programs. Positive Sentiment: The FDA granted priority review to mitapivat’s supplemental application in sickle cell disease, with a November 1, 2026 decision date. Approval could expand the drug’s addressable market. Agios also expects $45 million to $50 million in 2026 revenue from pyruvate kinase deficiency. Agios revenue outlook and sickle cell review

The FDA granted priority review to mitapivat’s supplemental application in sickle cell disease, with a November 1, 2026 decision date. Approval could expand the drug’s addressable market. Agios also expects $45 million to $50 million in 2026 revenue from pyruvate kinase deficiency. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $55 price objective while slightly raising its long-term 2030 EPS forecast. The forecast change supports the longer-term outlook but has limited immediate impact. Agios analyst estimates

HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $55 price objective while slightly raising its long-term 2030 EPS forecast. The forecast change supports the longer-term outlook but has limited immediate impact. Negative Sentiment: Agios remains deeply unprofitable. Its reported quarterly loss of $1.69 per share was slightly worse than one analyst consensus estimate of $1.65, underscoring continued earnings risk despite revenue growth. Agios earnings results

Agios remains deeply unprofitable. Its reported quarterly loss of $1.69 per share was slightly worse than one analyst consensus estimate of $1.65, underscoring continued earnings risk despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target from $41 to $39, although it retained a Buy rating. Separately, Pomerantz announced an investigation into potential investor claims, creating an additional headline and legal overhang. Truist price target update

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.54. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.04). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 418.24% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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