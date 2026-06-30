SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 179,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company's stock worth $1,469,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,682 shares of the company's stock worth $590,671,000 after acquiring an additional 310,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,536 shares of the company's stock worth $260,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 423,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,164,000 after acquiring an additional 227,403 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Casey's General Stores News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Casey's General Stores Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CASY opened at $780.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $819.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.89. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $490.00 and a one year high of $927.85.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $778.81 per share, with a total value of $199,375.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,577.98. This trade represents a 5.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $975.00 target price on Casey's General Stores and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $805.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $939.29.

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About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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