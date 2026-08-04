Sezzle Inc. $SEZL Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC lessened its stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC's holdings in Sezzle were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEZL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sezzle by 429.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 107,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 3,973.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 33,776 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 1,068.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $1,246,776.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 259,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,737,019.80. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.23, for a total transaction of $1,782,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,012.13. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,382 shares of company stock valued at $17,416,662. 49.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sezzle Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $163.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 6.76. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $195.71.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEZL. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sezzle from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SEZL

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

Further Reading

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