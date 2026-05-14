SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 76.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell Technology from $125 to $200 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s AI-related growth outlook.

Bank of America raised its price target on Marvell Technology from $125 to $200 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s AI-related growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Advanced Micro Devices disclosed a new stake in Marvell Technology in its latest 13F filing, which investors are viewing as a vote of confidence in Marvell’s AI networking and custom silicon business. AMD Reveals A $6.5 Million Marvell Bet That's Already Soaring

Advanced Micro Devices disclosed a new stake in Marvell Technology in its latest 13F filing, which investors are viewing as a vote of confidence in Marvell’s AI networking and custom silicon business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles pointed to renewed enthusiasm for Marvell’s role in AI connectivity, custom silicon, and optical interconnects, helped by the company’s recent Polariton acquisition and rising demand across the AI infrastructure supply chain. Why Marvell Technology (MRVL) Is Gaining Ground in AI Connectivity and Custom Silicon

Multiple articles pointed to renewed enthusiasm for Marvell’s role in AI connectivity, custom silicon, and optical interconnects, helped by the company’s recent Polariton acquisition and rising demand across the AI infrastructure supply chain. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell also drew support from positive sector momentum after several semiconductor names rallied on upbeat AI spending commentary and other bullish analyst notes.

Marvell also drew support from positive sector momentum after several semiconductor names rallied on upbeat AI spending commentary and other bullish analyst notes. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity remains a mild overhang, with no insider purchases and 13 insider sales over the past six months, including sales by the CEO, CFO, and other senior executives.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.79.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $1,008,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,688,402.76. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 233,560 shares of company stock valued at $27,870,662 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $177.95 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $182.31. The company has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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