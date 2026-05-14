SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 21,813 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,331 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $290,660,000 after buying an additional 2,901,936 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,979,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.11.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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