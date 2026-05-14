SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,761 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $580.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DE stock opened at $581.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $582.87 and a 200-day moving average of $536.13. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $433.00 and a 12-month high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Deere & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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