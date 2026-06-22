SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 491,359 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 108.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,503 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 491,359 shares during the period. Sandisk accounts for about 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.64% of Sandisk worth $600,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $2,184.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,424.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $818.73. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,191.69. The company has a market capitalization of $323.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SNDK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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