SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. $GBTG

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG - Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBTG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,567 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 40,964 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance LLC raised its position in Global Business Travel Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CFO Karen A. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 596,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,067.95. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Bock sold 125,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,170,280.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 871,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,155,761.12. The trade was a 12.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,572,683 shares of company stock valued at $14,704,271. Insiders own 5.40% of the company's stock.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 0.2%

Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.93. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.55 million. Global Business Travel Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Global Business Travel Group's revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore cut shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $9.50 price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group NYSE: GBTG, formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

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