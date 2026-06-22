SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,815 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 413,003 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Salesforce worth $200,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Salesforce from $194.00 to $173.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $151.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.15. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Salesforce's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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