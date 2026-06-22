SG Americas Securities LLC Has $188.08 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,726 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 283,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.28% of Republic Services worth $188,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58 shares in the company, valued at $12,254.24. The trade was a 96.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 366,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.24 per share, with a total value of $74,019,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,315,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,310,304,199.68. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0%

Republic Services stock opened at $204.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Republic Services from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus lowered Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Republic Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.26.

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About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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